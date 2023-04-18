PLOVER – The Central Wisconsin Veterans Business Showcase will be held April 22 to introduce veteran-owned businesses to the community.

Held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Artist & Fare in Plover, 1800 Plover Road, the event will showcase veteran businesses, connect community members with veteran business owners and highlight veteran resources and support services in the area. It is free and open to the public.

“After contributing to our country, they continue to contribute to our local communities with their small businesses,” said Zia Yang, an outreach specialist with the Small Business Development Center at UW-Stevens Point. “This is our chance to elevate them.”

Learn more at www3.uwsp.edu/conted/Pages/Veteran-Business-Showcase.aspx.

