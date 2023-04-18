STEVENS POINT – Mrs. Schleifer’s third-grade class rocks!

Paige Turner. Photo courtesy Worzalla.

These witty Washington Elementary School students have come up with the name of Worzalla book manufacturer’s new book mascot – Paige Turner – in a naming competition among classrooms throughout the Stevens Point area.

The name was chosen in a round of public voting through Worzalla’s Facebook page, receiving more than 800 votes.

“We congratulate Mrs. Schleifer’s class for coming up with such a creative name that the community loved,” said Brianne Petruzalek, vice president of human resources of Worzalla, in a news release. “We look forward to having Paige Turner out and about in the community to spread the love of reading.”

At the beginning of the competition, classrooms were invited to submit a name along with a rationale for why their entry was the best. The third-graders at Washington said Paige Turner should be Worzalla’s mascot’s name because the name was akin to “page turner,” or a good book that you can’t wait to turn the page and keep reading.

Mrs. Schleifer’s class will receive a pizza party, a $250 donation for supplies for their classroom, and a visit from the Worzalla mascot.

“Our classroom is going to use our pizza party as a way to celebrate the good that can come out of being creative and participating in the community,” Mrs. Schleifer said.

Worzalla received 16 entries from classrooms across nine different schools in the Stevens Point area. Finalist names in the public round of voting included Reed A. Bookman, Bookzalla and Chappy, The Chapter Book. Vote totals and finalists can be found on Worzalla’s Facebook page.

Paige Turner visits

Worzalla offers to visit elementary classrooms with Paige Turner to provide an opportunity for students to learn about book manufacturing. Teachers can request a visit by contacting Worzalla at 715-254-9717.

Like this: Like Loading...