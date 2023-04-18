WAUSAU – Wausau Pro Musica will perform its spring concert, “The Storm is Passing Over,” at 7 p.m. May 5 at First Presbyterian Church, 406 Grant St., Wausau.

Violinist Courtney Engle and percussionist Jordan Kowalski will be featured in this free concert.



“The inspiration for the Pro Musica spring concert came from a gospel choral piece that I’ve always found heartening, Charles Albert Tindley’s ‘The Storm is Passing Over,'” said Karen Zuidema, director. “While reflecting on the message of that particular composition, I realized how many pieces of music in the choral repertoire are based on the image of rain – both as a metaphor for the trials of life and as a symbol of hope and renewal.”

The concert is free, but a suggested donation of $10 is appreciated.

Wausau Pro Musica is an auditioned, all-women choir under the direction of Zuidema. Piano accompanist is Jody Hettinga. Both are retired educators from the Wausau School District and have been active in local and state music events for many years.



