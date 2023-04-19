Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – D.C. Everest scored six times in the final two innings to earn a come-from-behind 6-2 win over Wisconsin Rapids in a battle of the final two undefeated Wisconsin Valley Conference softball teams on Tuesday at Lincoln High School.

Wisconsin Rapids led 2-0 through five innings before the Evergreens finally got to Raiders’ pitcher Rhiannon Carroll in the sixth.

Taylor Friedel walked with the bases loaded, Addison Kluck followed with a two-run double, and Sydney Spear had a sacrifice fly to give D.C. Everest a 4-2 lead.

The Evergreens added a pair of runs in the seventh as Carly Czerwinski scored on a groundout by Dakota Witucki, and Friedel connected on an RBI single.

Kluck earned the win, striking out nine and walking just one in a complete-game effort for D.C. Everest, which remains undefeated this season at 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the WVC. Wisconsin Rapids falls to 6-1 and 2-1 in the conference.

Both teams are back in action Thursday as D.C. Everest travels to Merrill and Rapids hosts Stevens Point.

Evergreens 6, Raiders 2

D.C. Everest 000 004 2 – 6 11 0

Wisconsin Rapids 101 000 0 – 2 7 0

WP: Addison Kluck. LP: Rhiannon Carroll.

SO: Kluck 9; Carroll 3. BB: Kluck 1; Carroll 3.

Top hitters: DC, Caitlyn Kressel 2B; Kelsey Meverden 2×3, 2B; Kluck 2B, 2 RBI; Taylor Friedel 2×3, 2 RBI; Mara Meverden 2×3, 2 runs. WR, Carroll 2×3, 2B; Kristin Radtke 1×3, 2 RBI; Sydney Holberg 2×3.

Records: D.C. Everest 7-0, 4-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wisconsin Rapids 6-1, 2-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

