Adults can learn the how to start composting during a free event on April 26 from 2-3 p.m. at the Marathon County Public Library’s Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley. The class will be facilitated by Janelle Wehr, horticulture educator with Extension Marathon County. Free, with no registration required. For more info, call 715-446-3537.

The Spencer High School Handbell Choir will perform a variety of songs on April 27 from 10-11 a.m. at the Spencer Branch, 105 S. Park St., Spencer. Free and open to the public. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.









