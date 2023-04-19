Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – The Marshfield baseball team scored the game’s only two runs in the top of the ninth inning as it defeated Wausau West 2-0 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference matchup Tuesday at Lincoln High School.

The game was moved from Wausau to Wisconsin Rapids due to wet field conditions at West.

Marshfield’s Braxton Kurth and West’s Lucas Hager matched zeros through the regulation seven innings, with Kurth striking out two in seven innings and Hager eight in eight innings of work.

In the top of the ninth, Whyatt Post walked and Ben Dietsche singled to start the frame for the Tigers. Post scored on a fielder’s choice grounder by Adam Gilbertson and Diestche came in on a groundout by Owen Griesbach.

Griesbach picked up the pitching win for Marshfield (4-0, 3-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference), tossing two shutout innings. He worked around two walks in the bottom of the ninth to finish off the victory.

West falls to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the WVC. The Warriors had five singles in the loss from Tony Iffaldano, Jackson Smithpeter, Dylan Dobratz, Jackson Albee and Hager.

The two teams are scheduled to play again Thursday at Jack Hackman Field in Marshfield.

Tigers 2, Warriors 0 (9 inn.)

Marshfield 000 000 002 – 2 3 1

Wausau West 000 000 000 – 0 5 2

WP: Owen Griesbach. LP: Jack Kostroski.

SO: Braxton Kurth (7 inn.) 2, Griesbach (2 inn.) 4; Lucas Hager (8 inn.) 8, Kostroski 1. BB: Kurth 3, Griesbach 3; Hager 3, Kostroski 0.

Top hitters: M, Whyatt Post 1×3, run; Ben Dietsche 1×3, run; Adam Gilbertson RBI; Griesbach RBI; Kurth 1×3. WW, Tony Iaffaldano 1×5; Jackson Smithpeter 1×3; Dylan Dobratz 1×3; Jackson Albee 1×4; Hager 1×2.

Records: Marshfield 4-0, 3-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau West 3-2, 2-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Like this: Like Loading...