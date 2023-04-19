Wausau Pilot & Review

Hey there, I’m McMuffin! I’m the coolest cat in all of the Humane Society of Marathon County, and am looking for an even cooler home to be adopted into. I was surrendered to the shelter after I wasn’t getting along with the other cats in the area. I would be best as the only cat in the home and absolutely love people – and FOOD! If you think a sweet boy like me could be the one for you come visit me soon!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by S.C. Swiderski, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home.

To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

Like this: Like Loading...