Damakant Jayshi

The contrast between the City of Wausau and Marathon County over tax incremental financing, or TIF, can hardly be starker. While Marathon County is mulling a task force to study the relevance and cost burden of TIF, Wausau is moving toward adding more projects under the controversial economic development model.

The Wausau Plan Commission on Tuesday approved three new amendments to existing Tax Increment Districts in the city. The proposal heads to the Wausau City Council on April 25. If the 11-member council also approves, the proposal will then head to the Joint Review Board again for finalization.

The Joint Review Board has five members, with one representative each from the county, the city, Northcentral Technical College, Wausau School District, and a citizen member.

The Plan Commission recommended approval after a mandatory public hearing scheduled for each of the three business development parcels. No one from the public addressed the commission during the hearings.

Before the vote, Commissioner George Bornemann asked if the Plan Commission’s role is to review the entire plan or just look at some specifics. City Planner Brad Lenz replied that the one of the roles of the commission is to hold a public hearing and send a recommendation to the city council for them to approve or modify

In her briefing to the Plan Commission, the city’s Finance Director Maryanne Groat said there would be no boundary changes in TID No. 3 or in TID No. 8. For TID 12, the size of the district would be reduced but it would have projects related to redevelopment of the former mall property, among others.

Some of the new projects could fall partially outside the districts, Groat said, as Wisconsin law allows expansion within half a mile radius of the districts as long as the city disclosed it.

The Plan Commission’s approval came five weeks after a Marathon County committee discussed forming a task force to study pros and cons of tax increment financing, an economic development tool used heavily in Wausau.

TIF subsidizes companies by refunding or diverting some of their taxes, or consumer-paid taxes, to pay for re/development in a “TIF district.” In some states, TIF is frequently used ­­– and is also very controversial, according to Good Jobs First. The task force, if and when formed, would study the impacts of TIF on the county’s revenues and whether creation of tax incremental districts, or TIDs, is needed at all.

According to Wausau finance director’s April 5 memo to the Plan Commission, the cost of additional projects would be in the tens of millions.

For TID 3, considered “a downtown blight district,” the proposal adds projects like expanding parking lots, the Athletic Park land acquisition project, street improvement projects, River Edge Trail development and remediation and demolition of Dive Point, Wausau Chemical, water plant and MBX, among other projects. The estimated cost of the projects is over $14 million.

Groat termed the development of the River Edge Trail a top priority for the city. “This plan will help us fill in some of the major gaps in the River Edge Trail,” said the finance director, adding it was great for the community as a whole.

Similarly, TID No. 8, a “rehabilitation/conservation district” would see the re/development of projects like reconstruction of 17th Avenue from Stewart Street to Elm St. including utilities and Washington Street Siphon Project and retaining wall. The additional costs for these projects would be $7.9 million. The plan also includes forgivable loan of $1,000,000 to Wausau Opportunity Zone for the purchase of the former Wausau Center Mall.

TID No. 12, also a “rehabilitation/conservation district” located within the downtown would actually see boundary changes, according to Groat, with removal of 29 parcels and addition of seven parcels. The added parcels include the former mall redevelopment are. Major projects under the plan include construction of streets, pedestrian and utilities, parking improvements and developers’ incentives for T. Wall Enterprises and S.C. Swiderski. Those projects call for investments of roughly $30 million.

The controversial “but for” provision

One central factor in tax increment funding centers on the “but for” principle, which requires a developer to certify that “but for” the TIF, the project improvements would not otherwise occur.

Critics say this can be misleading.

“But we don’t consider this valid, because states don’t give cities the right to investigate a company’s internal records about such decisions (such as board minutes, emails, phone records, site location consultant memos, etc.,” Good Jobs First writes. “Simply put, the “but for” language enables the developer to say ‘trust me.’ At the end of the day, public officials and the general public never really know what factors drove the company’s decision.”

In Wausau, the use of TIF has been a source of controversy for years, prompting debate by current and former city leaders. Last year, Doug Diny, then a City Council candidate, submitted a letter to the editor in which he called for closing TID #7 and minimizing “donor TIDs” in Wausau since “all of its projects are complete, and it is projected to have a $340,000 surplus this year.” The district was created in January 2006 to “promote commercial development along the I-39 corridor.”

Former City Council member Keene Winters said municipalities are “addicted” to revenues generated by TIF, and cited TID #5, which set up in 1997 to support the third expansion of the industrial park, as an example.

“The 2014 city budget showed all of the TID 5’s debt as being repaid and the TID closing in 2015,” Winters wrote in an article on this newspaper in 2018. “However, the city is going to keep it open until 2020 so that it can transfer more than $1.1 million per year to other TIDs. It now exists as a ‘donor TID’.”

Like this: Like Loading...