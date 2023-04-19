Wausau Pilot & Review

A Wisconsin-based meat producer is issuing a voluntary recall for packaged pork and beef products sold at its retail stores, after evidence showed they were produced without an approved formula and without inspection.

Prem Meats in Prairie du Sac sold the products at its retail stores. A Class I recall, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, refers to “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

The affected products carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 793 and includes:

Bacon wrapped pork loin, sold in one or two pieces in vacuum-sealed packages

Bacon wrapped tenderloin (beef), sold in one or two pieces in vacuum-sealed packages

Pork squealers, sold in one or two pieces in vacuum-sealed packages

More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recall classifications is available below and on USDA’s website at fsis.usda.gov.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have these products can discard them.