By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A 23-year-old Wausau man previously convicted in Illinois of assaulting a child is accused of repeatedly assaulting the 6-year-old daughter of his girlfriend, while the girl’s mother was asleep in the same bed.

Donte F. Eubanks was previously convicted in 2015 of aggravated criminal sex abuse of a child younger than 9. Court records show the victim in that case was also 6 years old.

Now, Eubanks is facing charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 12, possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule I controlled substances greater than 50 grams with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possessing THC with intent to deliver, as party to a crime. Police, investigating the girl’s statements, searched Eubanks’ home on March 24, where they seized two semiautomatic tactical rifles and an array of drugs that appeared to be packaged for resale, court records state.

Eubanks is not allowed to possess a firearm due to his prior felony conviction, but his girlfriend said that she and Eubanks went to the firing range together and discussed obtaining concealed carry permits, according to court filings.

The girl’s mother, who Wausau Pilot & Review will not name in an effort to protect the identity of the alleged victim, told police she believed Eubanks was convicted as a juvenile in Illinois after a fake allegation of sexual assault due to family members being “too poor to feed him,” and said she felt Eubanks had been a “great guy.”

The alleged victim told a family friend about the abuse and later was subject to a forensic interview by a Child Advocacy and Protection Services expert in Appleton. There, she recounted the multiple times Eubanks allegedly assaulted her, at times when her mother was at work and at other times while her mother was asleep.

A probable cause hearing was held March 27, when Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson ordered Eubanks held on a $50,000 cash bond. Formal charges were filed April 18 against Eubanks, who remains behind bars.

The alleged victim’s mother is also facing drug charges as a result of the seizures made during the search.

Eubanks is due in court April 26 for a preliminary hearing in the case.

