By J.A. Oelke for Wausau Pilot & Review

If you live in Wisconsin and your child plays a spring sport, you know the weather is unpredictable – even brutal, at times.

But lacrosse players rarely postpone or cancel games due to weather. On Monday, Mother Nature reminded most of Wisconsin that winter isn’t exactly over, but in the Green Bay area, mostly rain fell on the turf field at Notre Dame Academy and teams from both cities braced the cold for a tough matchup. The Wolfpack traveled to meet the experienced Tritons with wind chills dipping to about 20 degrees at game time.

Wausau must have been feeling the effects of the weather at the start of the game as they started out slow in the first quarter, scoring a lone goal. They trailed 5-1 after the first period before clawing its way back into the contest in the second quarter, with both Sam Galang and Levi Perstiener scoring.

Goaltender Niko Federici and the defense began to stiffen by shutting out the Tritons in the second period as the game went to halftime with the hosts leading 5-3 over the visiting Wolfpack.

The night grew dark and a light snow started to fall while the winds steadily increased during the halftime break. First year Wolfpack Coach Trevor Maki ran sprints with his team to keep warm and ignite a spark before the start of the second half.

Notre Dame opened the second half scoring when senior David Sack notched his third goal to complete his hat trick and with 9:02 remaining in the third Notre Dame led 6-3. Three minutes later the Tritons scored again and were up 7-3 and things were looking dire for Wausau with 5:54 to play in the third period.

Wausau’s team started to show life again when Galang scored his third goal with 4:00 to go in the period, completing a hat trick of his own and bringing the score to 7-4.

After a face off win and subsequent turnover gave the ball back to the Tritons, Federici made a save and found defense-men Aidan Haugen on the clearing pass who started a fast-break dishing the ball to Galang, who scored his fourth goal of the game to close out the scoring in the third period and bring the Pack to within two goals at 7-5 and setting up a fourth quarter to remember.

Wausau’s Isaiah King was dominant all night long and started the fourth quarter with a face-off win, and the Wolfpack offense started the quarter with an offensive possession. After a ground ball was gathered up in front of the Notre Dame net by Aiden Abuzzahub, he beat the Notre Dame goaltender scoring and bringing the Wolfpack to within one at 7-6. King then continued his dominance by winning the ensuing face off and when Jorryn Weyneth-Imbach shoveled a pass to Noah Rhea at point blank range – who managed to sweep the ball into the net while it was on the ground – the game was tied at 7-7 with 9:36 to play.

At this time Wausau had all the momentum and Notre Dame took a time out to try and slow the Wolfpack offense down. After the timeout King then won the face -ff again and after just :26 seconds had elapsed off the game clock, Galang found Jasper Krueger, who beat his man and scored giving Wausau the lead with 9:08 remaining. After a save by the Notre Dame goaltender on Wausau’s next offensive possession gave the ball back to the Tritons. Laken Hargrove scored and the teams were knotted at 8-8 with 7:26 to play.

Wausau then went on the attack after King won yet another face-off and the offense moved the ball around using :58 seconds on a possession, which concluded when Perstiener scored an unassisted goal to give Wausau the lead at 9-8. Federici came up with a huge save on a point blank shot by the Tritons with 5:33 to play in the game.

The teams then traded possessions as Wausau continued to cling to their lead as time started winding down. After Wausau forced a turnover, Galang made a 20-yard pass to freshmen Sam Hane, who scored his first varsity goal that put Wausau up by two.

Wausau’s defense stepped up yet again at the end of a close game, shutting down the Tritons to secure the 10-8 win and improve Wausau’s record to 4-2 on the year. Wausau plays again Thursday night at D.C. Everest with the opening face-off at 7 p.m.

Highlights from the game include four goals from Sam Galang, a strong showing from the defense, five players scoring in the fourth quarter, goaltender Federici saving nine of 17 shots and face-off specialist Isaiah King racking up 16/19 on his draws, while contributing two assists and six ground balls.

