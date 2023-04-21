Damakant Jayshi

The Marathon County Board of Supervisors will reconsider creating an energy task force after an attorney said on Thursday that the nature of the vote requirement on the matter last month was likely a wrong one.

During an educational meeting of the county’s Board of Supervisors, Corporation Counsel Michael Puerner said he was asked to provide an opinion whether the correct voting requirement was applied while creating the task force. He added he studied past precedents and conferred with his predecessor before arriving at a conclusion that the creation required a two-third majority of the supervisors present and voting instead of the simple majority he had recommended in March.

Puerner said a supervisor from the prevailing side would need to make a motion to reconsider the task force on Tuesday, April 24, when the regular meeting of the Board of Supervisors will be held. During the discussion on Thursday, he said that a motion to rescind could also be made, though he recommended moving forward with the task force.

The counsel clarified that the motion to reconsider – or rescind – would require only a simple majority. That would put the matter of creating the task force in front of the board again. Then the proposal’s passage would require a two-third majority, Puerner said.

Supervisor Matt Bootz, who had voted in favor of creating the task force, said he would bring that matter to the full board “so that we stop arguing about it.”

Board Chair Kurt Gibbs said the energy task force would only be a recommending body and would not have power to make standalone policy changes.

Last month, the county’s Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance amendment creating the advisory body. The measure passed, 23-12, with three supervisors either excused or absent. One of the major tasks of the energy task force is to recommend policies to reduce long-term energy costs at county-owned facilities.

On Thursday, some board supervisors peppered Puerner with questions after he shared his recommendation, including whether the current board was required to abide by past precedents, whether the language of the ordinance was properly understood and whether the county could face legal challenges if the motion to reconsider did not occur next week. Puerner acknowledged that the language was a bit ambiguous and recommended that the voting procedure should be clearly stated during the next rules review process. T

he rules review committee recommends changes in rules and ordinances as well as recommending that an advisory body be dissolved.

Supervisors supporting the task force said the group is necessary to adapt to sustainable energy solutions in the long run. But those opposed to it said the task force potentially had a wider, hidden agenda, like pushing wind turbines in rural areas.

The Energy Task Force, if created, will have seven members, with five supervisors and two citizen members. Supervisors chosen will come from these seven bodies: Human Resources, Finance & Property Committee; Environmental Resources Committee; Infrastructure Committee; Extension, Education & Economic Development Committee; Solid Waste Management Board; Parks Commission; and the Forestry and Recreation Committee.

