WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks baseball team announced the signing of a pair of pitchers that will play this summer for the team.

University of the Cumberlands (Kent.) junior Cesar Avila and University of Richmond (Va.) sophomore Brian Renke will join the Chucks for the 2023 season.

Avila, a 6-foot-3 right-hander, has pitched 19 2/3 innings with an ERA of 1.83, allowing only 14 hits and five runs while striking out 31 batters this season for Cumberlands. Originally from Livingston, Ca., Avila attended Merced College for two years before transferring prior to this school year.

Renke, a sophomore left-hander, recorded an ERA of 3.37 with four strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings pitched last season while in 2023, his ERA is 9.90 with 11 earned runs and 11 strikeouts in 10 innings pitched.

The Woodchucks start their 30th season of Northwoods League Baseball in Madison on Monday, May 29. The team returns home for the 2023 home opener at Athletic Park on Tuesday, May 30. Group tickets and ticket packages are on sale now by calling 715-845-5055. Single-game tickets will go on sale Monday, April 24, at 10 a.m.

