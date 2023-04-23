Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Are You a Grill Master? Can you grill, plate food, greet customers or cashier? Habitat for Humanity seeks extra hands for its brat fry grand opening weekend. Ages 16+ please. Outdoor event: a tent will be provided in inclement weather. Call 715-848-5042 or email office@habitatwausau.org to register by April 28.

Wednesday Office Help Needed. Catholic Charities seeks an office receptionist Wednesday afternoons from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. weekly. Open to this shift being divided between multiple volunteers. Contact Jill or Erin at 715-849-3311, jcasper@cclse.org or egregoria@cclse.org to get involved.

Hospitality and Kitchen Help Needed. The Wausau Community Warming Center seeks volunteers for the following shifts: Intake helpers 6:30-9 p.m., kitchen crew 6:30-9 p.m., meal providers to supply and deliver meals between 6-6:15 p.m., overnight hospitality 9 p.m.-2 a.m. and 2 a.m.-8 a.m., and morning hospitality 6-8 a.m. Call the Catholic Charities office at 715-849-3311 to sign up.

Disaster Action Team (DAT) Members Needed!.DAT volunteers sign up for on-call shifts to help provide 24-hour emergency response to local disasters, ensuring that those affected have access to resources for necessities such as food, shelter and clothing. Training is free and the experience is priceless. Contact Lee at lee.borofka@redcross.org for more information.

Are You An Organization Aficionado? Donation processing volunteers work behind the scenes at the United Way Community Closets, ensuring that items coming in are what individuals and families need. Volunteers will also help keep the Community Closets neat and tidy, ensuring an exceptional experience for guests. Three-hour, biweekly shifts are ideal. Flexible scheduling available. Contact Carly at 715-298-5719 or channey@unitedwaymc.org to get started.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Food Items Needed. The Wausau Community Warming Center is in need of soft foods, such as granola bars, snack bars, pudding snacks and fruit cups. Call 715-849-3311 to schedule donation drop off.

Home Items Needed. Hope House recovery center is in need of two of each of the following items: Keurig coffee maker, mixer, air fryer, mixing bowls, pans and pizza oven. Both houses could also use sets of plates, silverware and glasses/cups for eight or more people. Call North Central Health Care Volunteer Services at 715-848-4450 if you have items to donate.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

