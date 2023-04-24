By Shereen Siewert

A 29-year-old Marshfield truck driver arrested after a report from the United Kingdom National Crime Agency about suspected sexual assaults was sentenced last week on two felony charges of possessing explicit images of children.

Theodore Trahern initially faced 10 counts of possessing child pornography and one count of failing to comply with an officer. The charges were filed April 8, 2022 in Marathon County Circuit Court.

The reports that prompted the arrest, forwarded to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, related to conversations in which the suspect allegedly spoke about conducting sexual acts on a 6-year-old child.

Investigators seized a cell phone and discovered dozens of images of suspected child pornography with victims ranging in age from preschool to about 12 years of age, according to court documents.

Trahern denied committing any sexual assault but admitted exchanging child pornography on Kik Messenger and Wikr, both messaging platforms. While Trahern allegedly said he was responsible for the chats, he described the conversations as “fantasy” and denied there being any truth behind them, court documents state.

He was convicted in December.

On Friday, April 21, Circuit Judge Mike Moran sentenced Trahern to five years in prison followed by seven years of extended supervision following his eventual release. But due to the 379 days he spent jailed while awaiting trial, he will spend just under four years in a state prison, according to court records.