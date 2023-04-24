By J.A. Oelke for Wausau Pilot & Review

On Thursday the Wausau Wolfpack continued its scheduled journey of road games to open the 2023 high school season at Stiehm Stadium as they sought to continue their successful season under first year coach Trevor Maki.

The D.C. Everest Evergreens entered the contest banged up and missing two key starters, while looking for their first win on the season, but Wausau wound up on top by a score of 17-5.

In the first quarter the host Evergreens opened the scoring, as Owen Prunuske giving the home crowd something to cheer about. The rest of the first quarter belonged to the Wolfpack as three different players scored goals and the quarter ended with the visitors leading Everest 3-1.

In the second quarter, the Wolfpack started to pull away as attack-man Jack Urmanski scored a hat-trick in the quarter while Sam Galang and Isaiah King both scored unassisted goals making the score 8-1 while Wausau’s defense posted another scoreless quarter.

In the third quarter the Wausau offense exploded for six more goals as Galang tallied a hat-trick of his own and Levi Pernsiener, Evan Robain and King also found the back of the net., Everest managed to add two more goals as Prunuske and Reece Stowell scored for the host Evergreens and the score at the end of three quarters was 14-3 Wausau.

The fourth quarter held more of the same as Wausau played some younger players. Freshman goalie Landon Thurs gained some varsity experience logging the third quarter.

Wausau tallied three goals during the last twelve minutes as Urmanski, Jasper Krueger and King each scored. The Evergreens scored two more goals in the period as Prunuske scored his third and fourth goals.

Highlights from the game for the Wolfpack include Jack Urmanski scoring five goals, Sam Galang adding 4 goals and 5 assists, Isaiah King with 3 goals and finishing 15/20 on face offs, and Jasper Krueger adding. For the Evergreens, Owen Prunuske scored four goals and had an assist.

Wausau improved to 5-2 on the year and heads to Kimberly on Tuesday night.

