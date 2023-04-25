By Shereen Siewert

3M Co., which employs roughly 100 people in the company’s Wausau plant, will slash thousands more jobs as part of a restructuring that aims to streamline corporate operations and reduce management layers.

How many of the 6,000 jobs eliminated will translate to the Wausau plant is unclear, as no official notice has yet been filed with the State’s Department of Workforce Development. The layoff notices DWD receives do not represent a complete list of potential or actual layoffs in the state.

Attempts to reach management officials in Wausau and at the company’s Minnesota-based headquarters were not immediately successful on Tuesday.

The planned cuts are in addition to 2,500 manufacturing positions 3M eliminated in January. Chief Executive Mike Roman told analysts in a Tuesday conference call that together, the moves will reduce the company’s global workforce by about 10% and save between $700 million and $900 million in annual pretax costs upon completion.

“We’re confident that these are the right actions about positioning us for growth and profitability as we go forward,” Mr. Roman said, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The move took some analysts by surprise after 3M released first-quater earnings that topped expectations.

The company reported first quarter net income of $976 million, or $1.76 a share, compared with $1.3 billion, or $2.26 a share, in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts had expected earnings of $1.58 a share, according to FactSet.

But 3M has been struggling with lawsuits including complaints filed by about 230,000 veterans who allege that earplugs made by a 3M subsidiary failed to protect them from hearing loss. The company is also defending against allegations that PFAS have contaminated soil and drinking water, which could push 3M’s liability into the tens of billions of dollars by the end of the decade, according to the Wall Street Journal report.

Today, 3M employs over 90,000 people, 37,000 in the U.S.

