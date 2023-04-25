Ben Clark of the Marathon County Historical Society will share the story of the mysterious “Last Log Drive” during a free class on May 2 at the Marathon County Public Library’s Mosinee location, 123 Main St., Mosinee. The class will be held from 5-6 p.m. Free, no registration required. For more information, call 715-693-2144.

Adults can socialize with others while playing games, doing puzzles or working on craft projects during a monthly social hour on May 3 from 1-3 p.m. at the Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee. Free. For more info, call 715-693-2144.

Browse through thousands of items during the next Friends of MCPL Book Sale, happening May 3-6 at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Sale hours are May 3 from 5-7:30 p.m. (open only to Friends of MCPL members); May 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; May 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and May 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Call 715-261-7230 for more info.

Adults can learn how to safely forage for mushrooms on May 4 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. The class will be facilitated by local foraging expert Dan Johnson. Free, with no registration required. For more info, call 715-359-6208.

Adults can make their own coasters using maps on May 8 from 4-5 p.m. at the Edgar Branch, 224 S. Third Ave., Edgar. Free. Call 715-352-3155 for more info.

