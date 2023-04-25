WAUSAU – Each week, the Marathon County Public Library offers story times for children and their parents at many of its locations. These interactive story times are intended to introduce children to literature and reading through storytelling, songs, games, puppets and fingerplays. Some even include extra activities and craftmaking, too.

The following story times will be held:



Wausau (300 N. First St., Wausau)



Bouncing Babies Story Time

Babies and their caregivers are invited to the library for 20 minutes of lap-sit story time. Babies will sit in a caregiver’s lap and enjoy songs and rhymes while bouncing along. The library will share nursery rhymes, songs and board books. A laid-back play time will be offered after for parents and caregivers (and babies!) to socialize. Best for children ages 1 and younger.

May 2, 10-10:30 a.m.

Family Story Time

Bring your entire family to story time. Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

May 4, 10-10:30 a.m.

Tales for Tots

Little movers and caregivers, join us for a fun and interactive story time geared for toddlers. This session will feature interactive stories, songs and fun in this 20-30 minute story time. This program is designed to help children ages 2-4 acquire fundamental knowledge such as shapes, numbers, colors, rhyming and more in a unique and fun way. Children must attend with a caregiver.

May 1, 10-10:30 a.m.

Play and Learn

Staff from Children’s Wisconsin will read a story, share music and lead children through a craft project. They’ll also be available to speak with parents and caregivers about parenting and developmental questions, and recommend community services that the adults might not know about. Call 715-845-6747 for the latest information.

May 3, 10-11 a.m.

Edgar Branch (224 S. Third Ave., Edgar)



Family Story Time

Bring your entire family to story time. Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

May 2, 11-11:30 a.m.

May 16, 11-11:30 a.m.

Hatley Branch (435 Curtis Ave., Hatley)



Family Story Time

Bring your entire family to story time outdoors. Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

May 2, 10:30-11 a.m.

May 9, 10:30-11 a.m.

May 16, 10:30-11 a.m.

May 23, 10:30-11 a.m.

May 30, 10:30-11 a.m.

Marathon City Branch (515 Washington St., Marathon City)



Family Story Time

Bring your entire family to story time outdoors. Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

May 4, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

May 11, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Rothschild Branch (211 Grand Ave., Rothschild)



Family Story Time

Bring your entire family to story time. Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

May 2, 10:30-11 a.m.

May 4, 10:30-11 a.m.

May 16, 10:30-11 a.m.

May 18, 10:30-11 a.m.

All story times are free and open to the public, with no registration required. For more information, call your local library location or visit https://mcpl.us/events/.





