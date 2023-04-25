WAUSAU – Wisconsin state park day passes will soon be available to library card holders at the Marathon County Public Library.

Starting May 1, library patrons can check out a free vehicle pass at the library’s Wausau location. The passes are valid for one 2023 date of your choice at any Wisconsin state park, forest or recreation area where admission is required. The pass is good for everyone in your vehicle.

Five passes will be available each week at the circulation desk on the first floor of the Wausau headquarters. Passes cannot be reserved, mailed or sent to another location. Families can check out one pass per month. Library card holders must be in good standing to check out the pass.

This program will run through Dec. 31 or until supplies run out. For more information, call 715-261-7200 or visit https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/parks/outwigo.





