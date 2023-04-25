Wausau Pilot & Review

A portion of westbound Hwy. 29 near Wausau is subject to a lane closure due to a vehicle fire, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation.

The incident, at Mile Marker 164, was reported at about 8:50 a.m. with the right lane affected. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is handling the incident, with the lane closure expected to last for about two hours.

Wausau Pilot & Review is working to learn more about the fire. No additional details were immediately available.

