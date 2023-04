Wausau Pilot & Review

ADAMS – Caden Werth, R.J. Stroming and Davis Winter each drove in a pair of runs to help the Wausau East baseball team pick up its first win of the season as it defeated Adams-Friendship 8-2 in a nonconference matchup Monday at Adams-Friendship High School.

Four East pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts, including five from starter Jack Barthels.

Wausau East (1-3) hosts undefeated Wisconsin Rapids (8-0) on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Lumberjacks 8, Green Devils 2

Wausau East 004 022 0 – 8 6 1

Adams-Friendship 000 001 1 – 2 4 4

WP: Jack Barthels. LP: Wampler.

SO: Barthels (2 inn.) 5, Oliver Turajski (1 inn.) 1, Davis Winter (2 inn.) 4, Karson Bauman (2 inn.) 1; Wampler 7. BB: Barthels 1, Turjaski 0, Winter 0, Bauman 3; Wampler 3.

Top hitters: WE, Caden Werth 2×2, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Winter 1×2, 2 RBI; R.J. Stroming 1×2, 2 RBI; Barthels 2 runs. AF, Pare 2B.

Records: Wausau East 1-3; Adams-Friendship 6-3.

Like this: Like Loading...