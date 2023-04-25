Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – Wausau East scored the first three runs but couldn’t hold off a hot-hitting Marshfield squad and dropped an 18-3 decision in a Wisconsin Valley Conference game Monday at Madison Field.

A pair of errors helped East take a 3-0 lead after 1½ innings before Marshfield finally got to Lumberjacks’ pitcher Tristen Young.

The Tigers scored six times in the second inning with the help of two errors, an RBI single by Shylah Brogan and an RBI double by Madison Kraus.

Taylar Weis had an RBI triple and Ashlyn Barwick knocked her in as the Tigers scored three times in the third before they put the game away with a nine-run fourth.

Lydia Garvin hit an inside-the-park two-run home run, four runs scored without a hit as the Tigers loaded the bases and walked twice, were hit by a pitch and East committed an error. Garvin’s two-run single ended the game due to the 15-run rule.

Savannah Spees and Olivia Thome had RBI, and Young had a triple for one of two of East’s hits.

Marshfield (5-2, 2-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference) hosts first-place and undefeated D.C. Everest (7-0, 4-0 WVC) on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at Madison Field.

Wausau East falls to 3-5 overall and 0-3 in the Valley. The Lumberjacks host Stevens Point on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Tigers 18, Lumberjacks 3

Wausau East 120 0 – 3 2 5

Marshfield 063 9 – 18 12 2

WP: Katelyn Sternweis. LP: Tristen Young.

SO: Young 1; Sternweis 5. BB: Young 7; Sternweis 1.

Top hitters: WE, Savannah Spees RBI; Olivia Thome RBI, run; Young 3B. M, Lydia Garvin 2×5, HR, 2 runs, 5 RBI; Ashlyn Barwick 2×3, 2 RBI; Madison Kraus 2×4, 2B, 2 RBI; Shylah Brogan 2×3, 2 runs, RBI; Sternweis 2 runs; Lili Anaya 1×2, 2 runs, RBI; Claire Pearce 2 runs; Taylar Weis 2×3, 3B, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Delaney Varsho 1×3, 2 runs, RBI.

Records: Wausau East 3-5, 0-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Marshfield 5-2, 2-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

