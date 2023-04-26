The AbbyBank Foundation, Inc. has awarded the Ringle Town Hall Park a grant for $1,200 to buy picnic tables. The tables will be used in the shelter and throughout the park, and several will be designed to be accessible to those in wheelchairs.

“We are proud to support the Ringle Town Hall Park and its commitment to providing access to outdoor recreational opportunities for the community,” said Heather Schulz, Weston Branch Manager of AbbyBank. “We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors and access to amenities like picnic tables is an important part of that experience.”

Like this: Like Loading...