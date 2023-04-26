Damakant Jayshi

Wausau East High School Band Director Robert Perkins will return to his band room following an investigation into his conduct, according to a press release issued by the Wausau School District on Wednesday.

The statement did not specify the date of the director’s return. It was also unclear, as of Wednesday, whether the district formally had issued a suspension or other disciplinary measures against the band director.

“A couple of weeks ago, Wausau School District Administration received a complaint involving long-time Wausau East High School Band Director Mr. Rob Perkins,” said the statement shared by Diana White, coordinator of Communications & Marketing at WSD. “As soon as that complaint was brought forward to us, we immediately started a thorough investigation.”

The statement did not elaborate on details surrounding the allegations in the complaint. In her email to the news media, White said “we will not be providing additional information.”

Perkins was under fire amid accusations that have not yet been made public. Multiple sources tell Wausau Pilot & Review that Perkins has not been at the school for about three weeks.

The child’s father, who is not being named by Wausau Pilot & Review to protect the identity of his son, wrote on Facebook that the boy was “targeted by his teacher all year, who uses racist and anti-gay slurs openly and repeatedly in the classroom.” He confirmed to this newspaper that he was referring to Perkins in his social media post.

On Monday, members of the Wausau School Board heard contrasting arguments about the accusations against Perkins, who was named Teacher of the Month in January and has served in his role for a decade. Members of the board held a closed session to consider “discipline of a staff member,” but did not specifically mention Perkins. Board President James Bouche and the district administration declined to share details, citing ongoing investigation.

“[W]hile our mission at the Wausau School District is to advance student learning, achievement, and success – this very much applies to our staff, too,” the district administration said in its statement. “With that in mind, our investigation revealed there’s an educational opportunity.”

The district will work with a consultant “to better understand and improve the experiences our students and staff are having in our schools,” the statement added. “This process will involve both students and staff.”

