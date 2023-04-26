By Shereen Siewert

Officials at D.C. Everest High School say they are aware of racist statements allegedly posted to social media by some students during an Asian Heritage Celebration.

Everest’s Asian Heritage Week began Monday, April 24 in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander month. Each day of the week offers a unique way to help students better understand Asian culture, including a cultural dress up day on Tuesday.

But the celebration was marred by insensitive comments allegedly posted to Snapchat by at least three students, one of which included a racial slur.

A screenshot of the Snap, sent to Wausau Pilot & Review, read:

“It sounds like Santa’s sleigh is coming through the halls” “LMAO bro fr” “Why they wearing those clothes” “They wanna feel special” “Some heritage thing” “(Expletive) heritage” “(Expletive) (racial slur)” Excerpt from Snapchat conversation

“Racism is still very much prevalent in our school,” one poster stated.

Ellen Suckow, executive assistant to the superintendent and School Board, said school officials are aware and “action is being taken.” No additional details have been released.

Wausau Pilot & Review is not naming the students allegedly involved because they are juveniles and no criminal charges have been filed.