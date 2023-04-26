Wausau Pilot & Review

Hiya, I’m Sparky! I’m an active dog that is currently looking for an energetic and fun loving family to adopt me. I’d be best in a home without other dogs, but I’m enough dog for one family anyway – and you’ll love me if you just come meet me. I really want to find the perfect human to go on long walks. I love to play with toys and would be a great fit in any active household. Come visit me soon!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by S.C. Swiderski, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home.

