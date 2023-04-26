Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau East baseball team picked up its first Wisconsin Valley Conference victory and knocked Wisconsin Rapids from the ranks of the undefeated as it toppled the Raiders 12-9 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference game Tuesday at East High School.

Zack Pagel had two doubles and four RBI, and Ryan Rodemeier and Davis Winter each drove in a pair for the Lumberjacks, who are now 2-3 overall and 1-3 in the WVC. Winter also had two doubles in the game.

Brennan Huber was 5-for-5 with a double, a triple and three RBI for Wisconsin Rapids (8-1, 1-1 WVC).

The two teams will play against at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Lumberjacks 12, Raiders 9

Wisconsin Rapids 310 101 3 – 9 12 2

Wausau East 030 450 x – 12 9 1

WP: R.J. Stroming. LP: Braden Lewis. SV: Caden Werth.

SO: Lewis (4 2/3 inn.) 9, Marcos Simonsen (1 1/3 inn.) 3; Aiden Dykstra (3 1/3 inn.) 2, Stroming (3 inn.) 2, Werth (2/3 inn.) 0. BB: Lewis 4, Simonsen 1; Dykstra 2, Stroming 6, Werth 1.

Top hitters: WR, Brennan Huber 4×4, 2B, 3B, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Kaleb Ellis 2B, 3 runs; Jackson Laskowski 2 RBI; Trevor Martin 2 RBI. WE, Ryan Rodemeier 2B, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Davis Winter 2×3, 2 2Bs, 2 RBI; Zach Pagel 2×4, 2 2Bs, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Stroming 2 runs; Kolton Abraham 3 runs; Jack Barthels 2 runs.

Records: Wisconsin Rapids 8-1, 1-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau East 2-3, 1-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

