PLOVER – Stevens Point took advantage of nine walks and eight errors to defeat Wausau East 13-3 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference softball game Tuesday at Woyak Field.

After Wausau East scored twice in the top of the first, Stevens Point responded with five in its half and led the rest of the way, putting the game out of reach with a six-run fourth.

Tristan Young had two his and scored twice, and Claire Coushman had two hits and drove in a pair for Wausau East, which falls to 3-6 overall and 0-4 in the WVC.

Delilah Abundiz and Riley Pechinski each had two hits for Stevens Point (6-5, 4-2 WVC).

Wausau East will play at Wausau West on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Panthers 13, Lumberjacks 3

Wausau East 201 00 – 3 7 8

Stevens Point 510 61 – 13 7 0

SP: Maren Sauvaugeau. LP: Savannah Spees.

SO: Spees 2; Sauvaugeau (4 inn.) 3, Delilah Abundiz (1 inn.) 1. BB: Spees 9; Sauvaugeau 1, Abundiz 0.

Top hitters: WE, Tristan Young 2×3, 2B, 2 runs; Claire Coushmann 2×2, 2 RBI. SP, Kaitlyn Klismith 2B, 2 runs, RBI; Mikah Keller 2 runs, RBI; Abundiz 2×3, RBI; Riley Pechinski 2×3, 2 runs; Aubree Itzen 2 runs.

Records: Wausau East 3-6, 0-4 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Stevens Point 6-5, 4-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

