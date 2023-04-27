AbbyBank Foundation, Inc. awarded a $1,500 grant to the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Community Services to purchase a Cisco teleconference video system, AbbyBank announced this week. This will allow the hospital to provide hybrid parent education classes, eliminating barriers for parents who cannot attend in-person.

“We are proud to support the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Community Services and their efforts to provide valuable support and education to parents in our community,” said Jenelle Thompson, AVP/Wausau branch manager of AbbyBank. “By providing this grant, we hope to help eliminate barriers to access and ensure that all parents have the opportunity to participate in these important classes.”

