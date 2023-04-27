WISCONSIN RAPIDS – An annual adapted kayaking event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 29 at Nepco Lake County Park in Wisconsin Rapids.

Midstate Independent Living Choices, in partnership with Northward Peddle and Paddle, will provide people with disabilities access to a recreational activity they might otherwise have thought to be impossible.

Kayaks and life jackets will be provided for this free event, which is open to any person with a disability and his or her family or caregivers.

Food and beverages will be available; and multiple vendors will have displays.

Registration prior to the event is preferred and highly encouraged. The first 100 participants registered will receive a free event T-shirt. Register at

AdaptedKayaking.eventbrite.com.

Any questions can be directed to Eric Riskus at 715-344-4210, ext. 238, or eriskus@milc-ing.org or to Alex Lena at 715-344-4210, ext. 232, or alena@milc-inc.org. More information also can be found at facebook.com/milcinc.

