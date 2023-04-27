Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include Superintendent Keith Hilts’ statement, released Thursday afternoon.

By Shereen Siewert

Several Asian American community leaders on Thursday issued a statement sharply criticizing the Wausau School District for what they call a lack of transparency and accountability surrounding a harassment investigation.

Wausau School Board members were made aware Monday of the investigation into Robert Perkins’ conduct. The Wausau East band director was named Teacher of the Month in January and has served in his role for a decade, but last month a student reported that he used racist slurs and sexist language in the classroom. His parents filed a complaint.

During the investigation, students told an interviewer that Perkins creates a “safe space” for all students, but acknowledged that his humor at times “causes unease.”

“Those times occur when his comments are racial or sexist in nature,” a finding from Superintendent Keith Hilts, sent to the parents who filed the complaint, states.

Hilts said in his letter that a “preponderance of evidence shows that Mr. Perkins did not engage in harassing or discriminatory behavior”, but acknowledges that “he did engage in insensitive and unprofessional conduct.”

“Witnesses indicate that he did use language that could be insensitive to students of different protected classes including race and sex, but that language does not rise to the level of discrimination or harassment,” Hilts’ letter states.

But some members of the Asian American community are outraged by the determination and are calling for an appeal. A news release issued Thursday and signed by Maysee Herr, Mang Xiong, Yee Leng Xiong, Social X Change Project Founder Sheng Elizabeth Lor and former School Board member Mary Thao, says the district did not follow their own policy of fostering a safe and supportive learning environment for students in this process.

“Despite corroborating statements confirming Mr. Perkins’ use of anti-Asian, racist slurs such as “chink” and “ching chong,” as well as statements from other witnesses that Mr. Perkins’ conduct caused unease among students from protected classes; the WSD investigator still found no grounds for a determination of harassment,” the group’s release states. “This decision sends a strong message that using racist, sexist, and homophobic slurs are permissible so long as they are made in good faith, and that is just unacceptable to us.”

The group also pointed out that the mother of the student at the center of the complaint has spent 18 years in the Wausau School District as a counselor. That raises questions about the value the WSD has placed on her as a long-time member of the school district family as compared to Perkins, the group stated.

“Overall, we are angry, hurt, and worried about the kind of classroom culture East High School tolerates as well as the unacceptably low standards it allows for its teachers,” the release reads.

Perkins had been absent from school for about three weeks. But on Wednesday, district officials released a statement notifying the public that Perkins would return to the band room. The District will also engage an outside consultant to work with staff and students “to address cultural competency,” officials said.

Superintendent Hilts spoke Thursday and gave a formal statement defending the district’s actions.

“When appropriate, a preferred path is to use the situation to grow from,” Hilts’ statement reads in part. “That is our path.”

“When we reject people who do not meet expectations, we foster division,” Hilts went on to say. “When we do the hard work to teach and reinforce and coach and support and monitor high expectations for behavior, now we have a whole group of people who are more capable and more likely to meet our expectations. That is how we improve ourselves and our community. That is how we get closer to being the model for high expectations for all the members of our community.”

Wausau Pilot & Review is not naming the student or his family to protect his privacy.

Like this: Like Loading...