Cocktail of the Week: Ginger Rogers

This week’s featured cocktail will transport you to the Golden Age of Hollywood, when the stars of the silver screen defined sophistication and glamour. The Ginger Rogers, a tribute to the Academy Award-winning actress, is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.

1/2 oz. Rose’s Lime

2 1/2 oz. Ginger Beer

2 1/2 oz. Gin

Dash of ginger syrup

Lime and a ginger cube, for garnish

To create this drink, mix the liquids using a shaker, pour into an ice-filled martini glass, then garnish with a slice of lime and a ginger cube. Sit back and enjoy!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.