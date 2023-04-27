Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Joy Brock, 49, of Marshfield. April 21, 2022: Retail theft between $500 and $5,000; bail jumping Peter Cabrera, 38, of Wausau. Initial appearance April 24, 2023: Refusing a Global Positioning System Tracking Device, bail jumping Dennis Becker, 50, of Kronenwetter. April 26, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia Joseph Schmitz, 40, of Athens. Initial appearance April 26, 2023: Bail jumping Jessica Henderson, 47, of Wausau. April 25, 2023: Exposing genitals to a child, bail jumping, theft, disorderly conduct Christopher Taylor, 18, of Wausau. April 25, 2023: Bail jumping Donald M. Chityio, 33, of Weston. April 24, 2023: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, third-offense operating while intoxicated, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping Quin Lemke, 20, of Wausau. April 27, 2023: Strangulation and suffocation, third-degree sexual assault Devine Mendoza, 31, of Wisconsin Rapids. April 24, 2023: Bail jumping, misappropriate identification information to avoid penalty, resisting or obstructing an officer John R. Tomson, 33, of Wausau. Initial appearance April 24, 2023: Bail jumping Jason Patten, 39, of Wausau. April 24, 2023: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm after a NGI felony, maintain a drug trafficking place Larry Albrecht, 65, of Wausau. April 26, 2023: Expose a child to harmful material Connie Broome, 60 of Wausau. April 26, 2023: Child abuse-intentionally cause harm, bail jumping Diante D. Dickens. April 27, 2023: Manufacture or deliver THC, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer Vincent Pregont, 33, of Wausau. April 27, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine Jaison L. Coleman, 41, of Marshfield. April 27, 2023. First-degree recklessly endangering safety, possessing a firearm after a felony conviction, operating a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct, possession of cocaine, possession of synthetic cannabinoid Robert Mallory, 48, of Oshkosh. April 21, 2023: Bail jumping, driving or operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, carrying a concealed knife Hollis C. Nunnery, 33, of Grand Rapids, Minn. Initial appearance April 18, 2023: Burglary of a building or dwelling, criminal damage to property Nacirema H. Frisch, 33, of Rothschild. April 27, 2023: Organizer of financial crimes, fraud against a financial institution, wire fraud, theft, bail jumping, mail fraud, theft of mail