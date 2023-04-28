Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Caden Weinfurter knocked in four runs, and Ian Brown and Alex Willfahrt smacked home runs to lead the Auburndale baseball team to an 11-0 win over Wausau Newman Catholic in a Marawood Conference South Division game Thursday at Brockmeyer Park.

Brown finished 3-for-3 and scored twice, and Willfahrt was 2-for-3 with three runs scored for the Eagles, who are now 7-2 overall and 5-1 in the Marawood South after completing the two-game series sweep of Newman this week.

Blake Raab tossed a three-hit shutout in five innings, striking out seven without a walk for Auburndale.

Carson Rice had two of the three hits for Newman Catholic (0-5, 0-4 Marawood South).

Newman Catholic hosts Chequamegon and Auburndale will play at Medford in nonconference action Friday.

Eagles 11, Cardinals 0

Auburndale 124 40 – 11 10 0

Newman Catholic 000 00 – 0 3 4

WP: Blake Raab. LP: Tyler Ackermann.

SO: Raab 7; Ackermann (3 1/3 inn.) 0, Jackson Pfender (1 2/3 inn.) 0. BB: Raab 0; Ackermann 4, Pfender 1.

Top hitters: A, Alex Willfahrt 2×3, 2B, HR, 3 runs, RBI; Caden Weinfurter 2×4, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Ian Brown 3×3, HR, 2 runs, RBI. NC, Carson Rice 2×2.

Records: Auburndale 7-2, 5-1 Marawood Conference South Division; Newman Catholic 0-5, 0-4 Marawood Conference South Division.

