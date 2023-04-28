Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – D.C. Everest scored five times in the top of the seventh inning to push past Wausau West 8-3 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference baseball game Thursday at West High School.

With the win, D.C. Everest pulls into sole possession of first place in the WVC at 4-1 and moves to 5-4 overall. West falls to 4-5 and 3-3 in the conference.

Preston Miller drove in two runs, and Nate Langbehn had two hits and an RBI for the Evergreens.

West led 3-2 after five innings before Everest rallied with the tying run in the sixth and then won it with the big seventh inning.

Dylan Dobratz had two hits and an RBI, and Aidan Vachowiak drove in a pair with a double for the Warriors.

Wausau West plays a nonconference doubleheader at Oshkosh North on Friday. Everest hosts Menomonie at 4:30 p.m. Friday and will play a makeup game at Wausau East on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.

Evergreens 8, Warriors 3

D.C. Everest 200 001 5 – 8 7 0

Wausau West 200 010 0 – 3 7 0

WP: Cuyler Soppe. LP: Brennan Fictum.

SO: Preston Miler (2/3 inn.) 0, Noah Chmielewski (4 inn.) 0, Soppe (2 inn.) 3; Fictum (6 inn.) 4, Jack Kostroski (0 inn.) 0, Tony Iaffaldano (1 inn.) 1. BB: Miller 3, Chmielewski 0, Soppe 0; Fictum 5, Kostroski 1, Iaffaldano 1.

Top hitters: DC, Soppe 1×4, 2 runs; Miller 1×4, 2 RBI; Nate Langbehn 2×3, 2B, RBI; Cole O’Brien 2 runs. WW, Dylan Dobratz 2×2, RBI; Aidan Vachowiak 2B, 2 RBI; Fictum 2B; Jackson Smithpeter 2B, run.

Records: D.C. Everest 5-4, 4-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau West 4-5, 3-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

