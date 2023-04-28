Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – Ten different D.C. Everest players scored as the Evergreens routed Merrill 10-0 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference girls soccer game Thursday at D.C. Everest Middle School.

Grace Sandquist scored in the eighth minute to open the floodgates as D.C. Everest poured on six more goals before halftime.

Merrill (0-4, 0-2 WVC) did not attempt a shot on goal in the game.

Zongshia Lo, Ellia Roble, Olivia Goertz, Ava Hopper, Kaitelyn Abbiehl, Audrey Liegl, Nina Allen, Shiazing Lo and Katie Schulz all scored as well for D.C. Everest (4-3-1, 2-0 WVC).

D.C. Everest’s next game is Tuesday at Marshfield, which stands atop the Wisconsin Valley Conference standings at 3-0. Game time is 7 p.m. at Marshfield High School.

Like this: Like Loading...