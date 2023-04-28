By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A 41-year-old man is behind bars Friday after allegedly threatening to kill a woman and burn her house down, while two children looked on.

Police say Jaison Coleman, a convicted felon, was armed with a gun when he allegedly made the threats. Coleman is prohibited from owning a firearm because he is a felon.

Officers responded at about 4:10 a.m. April 20 to a home in the 3oo block of West McMillan Street after one of the children called 911. The girl told police that Coleman pointed a gun, said “you are going to die,” threatened to shoot the woman and then light the house on fire, according to court documents.

Police allegedly discovered a 9 mm pistol and two handguns, along with ammunition and other evidence in the man’s living area.

Coleman was taken into custody and on April 27 was charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, possession of cocaine, operating a firearm while intoxicated and additional related offenses. He was ordered held on a $10,000 cash bond and remains behind bars.

A preliminary hearing is set for May 8.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

