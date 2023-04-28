Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau West scored 13 times in the third inning to overcome a one-run deficit and went on to defeat Wausau East 18-3 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference softball game Thursday at West High School.

Claire Calmes hit a home run and drove in two, Caitlin Krantz had three hits, including two doubles, and had four RBI, and Sadie Peissig had pair of hits and two RBI as well for West (4-8, 1-5 Wisconsin Valley Conference).

Baley Berndt had two hits and two RBI for Wausau East (3-7, 0-5 WVC).

Both teams return to action Monday as West travels to Marshfield and East hosts D.C. Everest.

Warriors 18, Lumberjacks 3

Wausau East 300 00 – 3 7 2

Wausau West 11(13) 3x – 18 14 3

WP: Ella Wendling. LP: Tristen Young.

SO: Young (2 inn.) 1, Savannah Spees (2 inn.) 0; Wendling (4 inn.) 2, Rachel Harder (1 inn.) 1. BB: Young 4, Spees 3; Wendling 2, Harder 0.

Top hitters: WE, Baley Berndt 2×3, 2 RBI; Maggie Nelson 2×3; Graysen Burger 2B. WW, Izzy Gullickson 1×2, 3 runs; Baylen Hulstrom 2×3, RBI; Caitlin Krantz 3×3, 2 2Bs, 4 RBI; Sadie Peissig 2×3, 2 RBI; Addie Heil 2B, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Claire Calmes HR, 3 runs, 2 RBI.

Records: Wausau East 3-7, 0-5 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau West 4-8, 1-5 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

