Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – Jake Vercimak’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the D.C. Everest baseball team a walk-off 8-7 win over Menomonie in a nonconference matchup Friday at Simon Field.

The Evergreens trailed 7-3 after 5½ innings before scoring three times in the sixth and twice in the seventh to pull out the victory.

Colin Ebersold had two hits and two RBI, Cuyler Soppe also had two RBI, and Noah Chmielewski had an RBI double for the Evergreens (7-4).

Brennan Bartelt earned the win for D.C. Everest, striking out one in the final two innings.

D.C. Everest will play a make-up game at Wausau East on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Evergreens 8, Mustangs 7

Menomonie 000 241 0 – 7 5 0

D.C. Everest 110 013 2 – 8 7 4

WP: Brennan Bartelt. LP: Parker Verdon.

SO: Trysen Witt (5 inn.) 4, Ben Bystol (1/3 inn.) 0, Verdon (1 1/3 inn.) 0; Cole O’Brien (4 inn.) 3, Cayden Bangtson (1 inn.) 1, Bartelt (2 inn.) 1. BB: Witt 2, Bystol 0, Verdon 1; O’Brien 3, Bangtson 2, Bartelt 0.

Top hitters: M, James Hoff 2 runs; Owen Welch 1×4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Caleb Rynes 2×4, RBI. DC, Cuyler Soppe 2 RBI; Logan George 1×3, 2 runs, RBI; Colin Ebersold 2×2, 2 RBI; Noah Chmielewski 2B, RBI.

Records: Menomonie 3-8; D.C. Everest 7-4.

Like this: Like Loading...