For Wausau Pilot & Review

NEENAH – The Wausau Wolfpack high school girls lacrosse team fell to Neenah 7-6 in overtime on Thursday night in a road matchup.

The Wolfpack never trailed in the game before Neenah scored less than a minute into extra time to pull out the victory.

The Wolfpack held a 3-2 lead at the half on a pair of goals by senior attacker Mia Otten and a goal by junior attacker Brooke Schaefer. The Wausau co-op team couldn’t hold a 6-4 lead in the second half with Neenah scoring a pair of late goals in the final six minutes, forcing overtime.

Freshman Maria Imhoff had a pair of second-half goals and an assist, and senior midfielder Lily Sann added a goal to round out scoring for the Wolfpack. Schaefer had two assists while Imhoff and freshman Quinn Rice added one each.

The Wolfpack defense forced many turnovers and senior goalie Amelia Speichinger had 11 saves in the game.

“I feel like our team’s defense is playing quite amazing,” said defensive player Tiarahnee Springfield. “The fact that we are more of a family than a team makes us all want to improve and work hard. We want to completely dominate (opponents).”

The loss drops the Wolfpack’s record to 1-5 (1-2 in conference). The team will host conference opponent Kimberly for the team’s senior night at Thom Field in Wausau at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2. The team participates in the Bay Valley Conference which stretches the state from Hudson to Bay Port.

For game updates, photos and more, follow the team on Facebook at CWWolfpackgirlsLAX.

The team is supported at the Pack Leader level by Advantage Group, Dr. Thiel with the Bone and Joint Clinic, Surgical Associates, Turf MDs and WW Self Storage, at the Howler level by Kwik Trip, PC Portal, Wausau Oral Surgery and Wisconsin River Partners, and at the Lone Wolf level by Orthopaedic Associates of Wausau, Polito’s Pizza and WoodTrust Bank.

