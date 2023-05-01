Damakant Jayshi

The McClellan Street parking ramp will close June 1 and will be demolished in 2024, a decision made Monday during a special meeting of Wausau’s Capital Improvements and Street Maintenance Committee.

The Department of Public Works recommended the closure, citing structural issues. The ramp was due to be taken out of service by early 2026 after reaching the end of its estimated service life. A consultant hired by the city calculated the cost of keeping the ramp in service for a short amount of time, but the cost was not approved by the Finance Committee.

Structural issues at the ramp have alarmed city staff, who expressed open concern about liability should the structure fail and cause injury. DPW staff and the city engineer urged immediate closure.

The ramp, built in 1979, provides hundreds of parking spaces between the Dudley Tower and CitySquare Office Center.

The decision came after some city council members last week asked Public Works Director Eric Lindman to follow due process over the closure. City staff had not the sought the approval of CISM prior to City Council consideration, which caused significant pushback from some members. The CISM Committee would typically have jurisdiction over such matters.

Instead, Lindman wrote a memo to the Finance Committee last week, providing Walker Consultants’ three financial options to keep the ramp open, all of which committee members rejected. Unclear is why neither Lindman nor City Engineer Allen Wesolowski sought approval from CISM.

Last week, the Wausau City Council declined to approve the closure of the McClellan ramp after some alders raised the issue of the due process.

CISM Committee Chair Lou Larson said he did not dispute that the ramp had to be closed “but what I am going to dispute…the way this has been brought to us.” He added that there was no survey of the people who would be impacted by the closure, pointing out the ramp served two big buildings in the downtown area, the CitySquare and the Dudley Tower. Larson also said he was not aware of any strategic plan to move forward on the matter other than the staff’s recommendation to tear down the ramp instead of repairing it. Later, he pointed out that the public has not been properly notified of the change in approach.

Dist. 7 Alder Lisa Rasmussen said there have been a number of discussions on the ramp in CISM Committee and likely in the Economic Development Committee in the past. She said the city realized, in 2015 or 2016, that the parking structure had about 10 years of life left. “I am very, very nervous about its condition,” the alder said, adding she would go with the recommendation of the city’s engineers and the engineering consultant. Later during the discussion at the committee on Monday, Lindman too pointed out that they have been discussing the ramp’s closure since 2016 and said downtown Wausau has enough parking without the structure.

Member Chad Henke said that CISM would have addressed a lot of the issues that were raised at the Finance Committee and the City Council meeting last week. He said discussion at the special meeting of the committee was worth it, a view later supported by Doug Diny.

City Engineer Wesolowski, replying to a question from Henke, said staff closed the top level on Friday, April 28. He said the staff did not feel prior notice was required, since downtown workers continued to have enough space even with the closure. Wesolowski said the ramp was only half occupied at 10 a.m. Monday, the day of the committee meeting.

Wesolowski defended the staff’s decision to approach Finance, explaining that the consultant’s estimates were higher than previously approved to repair the ramp. Staff had not initially planned to close the McClellan Street ramp June 1, he said.

But that assertion conflicts with notice Compass Properties gave to tenants at CitySquare Office Center, which is attached to the ramp via a skywalk. On April 19, tenants were issued a memo that the DPW notified Compass that the McClellan ramp closure would take place “on or before May 15.”

Wesolowski said the decision to close the ramp was based on safety concerns.

In his memo to the Finance Committee, Lindman said keeping the entire ramp viable until 2025 would cost an estimated $335,000 plus any engineering analysis and inspection costs. Keeping the ramp viable but closing the top two levels would cost $156,000, while closing the ramp entirely and relocating parkers to the Jefferson Street ramp and surface lots has no cost.

Member Gary Gisselman said his main concern was the legal obligation the city had with the Dudley Tower, adding he didn’t want the people to be surprised with how the city was proceeding on the ramp’s closure. He added the city has the obligation to provide the ramp to the Dudley Tower, part of a development agreement the city entered into when the structure was built. The alder said he wanted to know the legality of closing down the ramp and wanted to make sure “before we go much further, our legal obligations are taken care of.”

The he made a motion to close the ramp on June 1 and that the committee recommend a budget for its demolition in 2024.

Amy Zientara, building manager for the Dudley Tower, said they hadn’t had any discussion with anyone at the city over the ramp. “We are fine if the McClellan ramp comes down, assuming the land is blacktopped, striped and the parking is made available.”

The vote was unanimous.

