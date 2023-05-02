The D.C. Everest Math Team in April earned top honors in the Central Wisconsin Mathematics League competition for Wisconsin high school students.
The students earned top honors across all categories of the competition: geometry, algebra and advanced math.
The winners
- James Dadabo — First place over all divisions in the advanced category
- Wes Palmer — Second place in division 1 advanced category
- Alex Jelen — First place over all divisions in geometry category
- Peter Schwantes — Tied for second place in division 1 algebra category
- Emma Dadabo — Third place in division 1 geometry category
Throughout the school year, high school math teams compete in three meets and at the conclusion of the season the UWSP Math League Committee determines the recipients of awards, based on cumulative scores, in all three categories.
In addition, the DCE Math Team took home overall first place honors. The team is comprised of the following students:
Advanced: James Dadabo, Anika Lindell, Ava Kumar, Wes Palmer
Algebra: Ford Eberhardy, Grace Golbach, Olivia Olds, Peter Schwante
Geometry: Emma Dadabo, Owen Gavrila, Alex Jelen, Asa Martin, Cole VanSlyke