The D.C. Everest Math Team in April earned top honors in the Central Wisconsin Mathematics League competition for Wisconsin high school students.

The students earned top honors across all categories of the competition: geometry, algebra and advanced math.

The winners

James Dadabo — First place over all divisions in the advanced category

Wes Palmer — Second place in division 1 advanced category

Alex Jelen — First place over all divisions in geometry category

Peter Schwantes — Tied for second place in division 1 algebra category

Emma Dadabo — Third place in division 1 geometry category

Throughout the school year, high school math teams compete in three meets and at the conclusion of the season the UWSP Math League Committee determines the recipients of awards, based on cumulative scores, in all three categories.

In addition, the DCE Math Team took home overall first place honors. The team is comprised of the following students:

Advanced: James Dadabo, Anika Lindell, Ava Kumar, Wes Palmer

Algebra: Ford Eberhardy, Grace Golbach, Olivia Olds, Peter Schwante

Geometry: Emma Dadabo, Owen Gavrila, Alex Jelen, Asa Martin, Cole VanSlyke

