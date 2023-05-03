WAUSAU – The Marathon County Historical Society has announced the return of Vintage Game Night.

Did you love Candyland? Are you good at checkers or cribbage? How about conquering the world in Risk? Play the classics or take your own game the third Thursday in May, June and July.

The first game night runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 18. Other dates are June 15 and July 20. All events will be held at the Woodson History Center, 410 McIndoe St., Wausau.

Volunteers needed

Do you need volunteer service hours or just want to help out? Volunteers are needed to help with the event. For more information, call the Marathon County Historical Society at 715-842-5750, email info@marathoncountyhistory.org, visit www.marathoncountyhistory.org or facebook.com/MarathonCountyHistory.

