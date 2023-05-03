Wausau Pilot & Review

Hey there, I’m Johnnie! I’m a handsome fella at the Humane Society of Marathon County looking for my forever home with my best bud, Frankie. We’re both very cuddly, affectionate and sweet so we’re looking for a family that loves to cuddle, too. We’re also smart, active and playful, and we just really want to stay together and find a home to enjoy. Come visit us soon and see how sweet we are – you won’t be disappointed, we promise!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by S.C. Swiderski, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home.

To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

Like this: Like Loading...