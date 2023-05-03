Wausau Pilot & Review

A Wausau resident became the first person to complete an Everesting, ascending and descending Mount Everest, on foot.

Ascending and descending the height of Mount Everest from sea level (29,029 feet) is a daunting task. Repeating a brutal climb 71 times with an average 17% grade is not only physically demanding but also mentally taxing. But Andrea Larson, was up to the challenge in her first attempt, setting a new American women’s record.

Larson not only completed her first Everesting attempt, but conquered it, setting a new American women’s record. Larson eclipsed the prior mark set by Olympian Magda Boulet, winner of some of the world’s most prestigious ultra marathons including the Western States 100, Leadville 100, and Marathon des Sables.



Over the winter, Larson put in 250,000 feet of climbing over 3 months, 2 days. Much of the training was at Rib Mountain State Park, including nearly 200 repeats up the same section of trail she used for the Everesting attempt. “My diligent legwork prepared me well for the endeavor,” said Larson. “It’s very rewarding to have everything come together.”



Although Larson had hoped to complete an Everesting attempt in early 2023, she didn’t set a date until the day before.

“As I consulted my family’s schedule, I realized the number of opportunities for the attempt were evaporating,” Larson said. “Although I had struggled in the past 11 weeks on hill workouts, I knew I had put the work in over the winter. Despite a chilly forecast with high winds, I figured I needed to seize the opportunity of a rain-free day. Once I got moving, I realized the wind was mostly blocked by the hill and forest and the temperature was still much warmer than all the prior days I had practiced on the hill.”

The temperature remained just one degree above freezing by the time she completed the challenge, but she was happy to not contend with the challenge of her fuel and hydration freezing unlike her prior training sessions. Similar to her training sessions, Larson did most of the attempt with only a cooler serving as her “crew.”



Larson challenged supporters to beat her to the summit by raising a dime for every vertical foot she climbed for local non-profit, IRONBULL, with a goal of $2,902.90. Donations still being accepted at https://www.facebook.com/donate/970337257328972

