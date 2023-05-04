WAUSAU – The Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area will offer fun and engaging programs this summer to youths in the community.

Programs will run from June 5 through Aug. 18 and include leadership activities, culinary experiences, fitness and dance, field trips, career and college exploration, and STEM activities.

The club, at 1710 N. Second St., is open from 6:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Breakfast, lunch and snacks are served daily at no additional cost.

For more information, visit bgclub.com/summer-2023.

Like this: Like Loading...