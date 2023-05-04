This week’s featured cocktail is a delightful concoction that is perfect for the spring weather, a refreshing blend of citrus with a kick. Date With a Grapefruit is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Date With a Grapefruit

1 1/2 oz. Ketl One Botanical Grapefruit & Rose

1/2 oz. Grapefruit Juice

1/2 oz. Orange Juice

Splash of sour soda

Orange and grapefruit slices, for garnish

To create this drink, mix the first three ingredients using a shaker, pour into an ice-filled martini glass, top with a splash of sour soda and then garnish with slices of orange and grapefruit. Sit back and enjoy!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.