Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau areaand to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.
Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis.Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.
If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.
All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.
Wausau Pilot & Review Police are continuing to search for a missing Wausau-area woman last seen several weeks ago, according to a news release issued May 4. Since the April 19 announcement that 47-year-old Tara Jane Sullivan of Weston was missing, officials have conducted numerous ground, drone and K9 searches, examined multiple leads, and processed…
Wausau Pilot & Review The Wisconsin Department of Justice today announced that a judge has sentenced former Oneida County Sheriff’s Patrol Sergeant, Stetson Okeefe Grant, 36, of Rhinelander, to 90 days in jail and three years of probation after a jury found the defendant guilty of one count of stalking and one count of disorderly…