Editor's note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Ciera C. Wakeen, 30, of Wausau. May 3, 2023: Take and drive a commercial vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping Malik Spillers, 17, of Flint, Mich. May 2, 2023: Retail theft between $500 and $5,000 as party to a crime, contribute to the delinquency of a child, resisting or obstructing an officer William J. Rosier, 42, of Wausau. May 2, 2023: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, resisting or obstructing an officer Sabrina Speaker, 30, of Mosinee. May 1, 2023: Bail jumping, retail theft Rashad A. Shahid, 18, of Flint, Mich. May 2, 2023: Retail theft between $500 and $5,000 as party to a crime, contribute to the delinquency of a child, resisting or obstructing an officer Michael Curtis, 50, of Woodruff. May 1, 2023: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer, possessing drug paraphernalia. May 4, 2023: Bail jumping Robert Millard, 41, of Merrill. Initial appearance May 1, 2023: Battery and disorderly conduct as a domestic abuse repeater Blake R. Iczkowski, 28, of Phillips. May 1, 2023: Bail jumping, second-offense OWI Matthew Hieronimus, 36, of Schofield. May 2, 2023: Bail jumping Jennifer Sommer, 36, of Wausau. May 2, 2023: Child abuse-intentionally cause harm, battery, disorderly conduct, knowingly violate a domestic abuse order Gwendolyn Vinson, 28, of Marshfield. May 3, 2023: Bail jumping, possession of cocaine, possession of THC, resisting or obstructing an officer Logan Nelson, 28, of Wausau. May 2, 2023: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer Luis Gutierrez Velazquez, 18, of Wausau. May 2, 2023: Criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, bail jumping Amber Leggett, 36, of Wausau. April 28, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine Zachary Withers, 28, of Rothschild. April 28, 2023: Bail jumping, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia Eric Cunningham, 28, of Weston. May 3, 2023: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing Angelina Meinke, 37, of Mosinee. May 3, 2023: Retail theft greater than $10,000 Norbert Conrad, 40, of Merrill. May 3, 2023: Retail theft greater than $10,000 Trenton J. Oneill, 20, of Wausau. May 4, 2023: Fleeing an officer, bail jumping, operating while revoked Jacob Voirin, 34, of Aniwa. May 1, 2023: Physical abuse of a child, child abuse, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct

