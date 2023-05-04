Wausau Pilot & Review

Scientists from the University of Florida have found an unexpected major source of the toxic PFAS contamination: toilet paper.

“[W]e evaluate a perhaps unexpected contributor of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) to our wastewater, an input anticipated at every wastewater treatment facility – toilet paper,” the scientists wrote. “Our results suggest that toilet paper should be considered as a potentially major source of PFAS entering wastewater treatment systems.”

The scientists studied toilet paper from 21 brands from four world regions – Africa, North America, South and Central America, and Western Europe – and “assayed the concentration of 34 PFAS.” They did not name the brands of the toilet paper they examined.

The scientists also analyzed the same suite of PFAS in sewage sludge from eight wastewater treatment plants in Florida. By studying the average toilet paper usage and sludge generation, the scientists said they were able “to assess the relative contribution of toilet paper to the PFAS loading, at least for the dominant detectable species of PFAS, in wastewater sewage sludge.”

In the study, the researchers noted that the use of PFAS by paper mills “has already been identified as a source of environmental contamination and could result in residual PFAS in toilet paper. Furthermore, toilet paper is often manufactured from recycled paper fibers (which often can contain PFAS).”

The City of Wausau and surrounding regions have been grappling with PFAS contamination. In January 2023, city officials announced that PFAS in drinking water from the newly operational treatment plant below detectable levels and safe to drink.

PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals” because they are persistent, can also be found in other man-made products like non-stick cookware, fast food wrappers, stain-resistant sprays and certain types of firefighting foam.

Local Wisconsin media, including Wisconsin Public Radio, reported about the finding from the University of Florida on Wednesday.

